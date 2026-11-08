After 150 Performances, the “Friday Night” Show Is Preparing for the Biggest Stage in Its History – Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture

After 150 performances, the comedy „Friday Night“ is taking to the biggest stage in its history. The show will be staged in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture on November 25 at 8:00 p.m. It stars Filip Bukov, Hristo Padev, Stoyan Doychev and Pavel Ivanov, while the musical environment and sound effects are by Aleksandar Deyanov – Skiller.

The production is an original project directed by Ivaylo Nenov. The dramaturgy is by Vanya Georgieva and Nikolay Angelov, the set designer is Teodor Kiryakov, and the choreographer is Aleksandar Mandzhukov. The four actors take on different roles and tell the story of the difficult organization of a long-awaited evening with friends, attempts to leave the house and the consequences the following morning.

From the Sofia Premiere to Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture

„Friday Night“ was first staged on May 27, 2022, at Théatro in Sofia. Following its premiere, the show began touring different cities and cultural venues across the country, and in 2026 it continues to feature in theater programs, including in Burgas.

In an interview for the program „120 Minutes“, Hristo Padev admitted that the scale of the upcoming performance had been unexpected for the team.

„Four and a half years ago, we created this show. I never imagined that we would reach the point of standing before Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture with this production. I am extremely happy; I hope it happens in the best possible way,“ the actor said.

According to him, organizing a free evening with friends is not always easy, but the desire to do so can help overcome the difficulties.

„It is not easy to organize a Friday night, but whenever you have the desire, there is a chance you will manage. I recommend that your viewers organize a nice Friday night with their friends from time to time, because it gives you energy,“ Padev said.

The performance at the National Palace of Culture will bring the four actors and Skiller together on one stage. This is the next major step for the show, which began as an intimate theater story and gradually reached audiences in different parts of the country.

Source: btvnovinite.bg