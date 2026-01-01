The Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS reported, quoted by Focus.
The ministry added that air defense systems shot down a guided bomb and 250 aircraft-type UAVs.
According to the ministry, since the beginning of the "special military operation" (as Russia calls the war in Ukraine) 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 106,444 unmanned aerial vehicles, 641 anti-aircraft missile systems, 26,826 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 combat vehicles with multiple rocket launchers, 32,303 field artillery guns and mortars, 50,530 units of special military automotive equipment were destroyed.
Moscow: Russian army shoots down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet
The ministry added that air defense systems shot down a guided bomb and 250 aircraft-type UAVs
Jan 1, 2026 16:55 392
The Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS reported, quoted by Focus.