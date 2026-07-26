Russia believes it is too early to comment on reports that the United States and Ukraine are discussing a possible cessation of airstrikes as part of efforts to end the war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters that officials from Kiev and Washington are discussing presenting Russia with a proposal to halt airstrikes as part of a new attempt to revive peace talks aimed at ending Russia's war with Ukraine that began in 2022.

The Ukrainian official added that his country had already made ceasefire proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which have been deflected.

However, some observers believe that the pressure on the Russian economy caused by the ongoing Ukrainian drone and missile attacks may have softened Moscow's position.

"We do not know how reliable this information is and where it comes from. These are newspaper reports, nothing more. That is why it is too early to comment on them at this stage," Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

He added that Russia's response to any new peace initiative would depend on whether it was in line with Moscow's interests.

"We have heard statements that there may be some new formulas. We are still waiting to learn more about them," Peskov said. "Over time, some formulas and proposals will probably be advanced. What happens will depend on how much they meet our interests," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov reiterated that Moscow maintains channels for dialogue with U.S. negotiators.

Russian officials said they hoped U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Moscow when their schedules allow and that dialogue with Washington would continue.

U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal have largely stalled in recent months, while diplomatic attention has shifted to Iran, Reuters notes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week spoke with Witkoff and Kushner about the prospects for resuming talks with Russia and is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

Russia has used nearly 1,700 drones, more than 1,630 aerial bombs and 95 missiles of various types this week, Ukrinform reported, citing a post on "Telegram" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day.

"In total, this week Russia has used against Ukraine almost 1,700 drones, over 1,630 guided aerial bombs and 95 missiles of various types, with more than half of them being ballistic missiles," Zelensky said.

Specifically, last night Russian forces launched 8 missiles and used 136 drones in attacks against the territory of Ukraine.

The attacks were directed against Kherson, Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia and Chernihiv regions, as well as against Kiev. The capital was hit by a ballistic missile, injuring three people.

According to Zelensky, efforts are currently underway to deal with the consequences of an attack drone strike on an apartment building in Kharkiv, where one person was killed and nine were injured, including two children. All emergency services are involved in the operations to clear the debris.

In addition, units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to extinguish a fire that has engulfed a building materials store in Kryvyi Rih.

Zelensky stressed that the government works daily with its partners to ensure that Ukrainian forces have the means to counter such strikes.

In turn, Interior Minister Ivan Vykhovsky said that the greatest damage from the strikes was caused in Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in the capital Kiev.

Three people were injured in the capital - two men and one woman. There was damage to civilian objects, including a pharmaceutical company and a drinking water tank.

Vykhovsky pointed out that Russian forces carried out several drone strikes in Sumy region. Apartment blocks, private homes, gas stations and shops were hit.

In Kharkiv region, two people, including a child, were injured as a result of Russian strikes.

Earlier today, Russian forces struck a residential area in Kharkiv, killing one person and wounding two children, among others. At least 14 private homes were damaged.

Vyhovsky specified that in the Dnepropetrovsk region, rescue teams are fighting a large-scale fire - in Kryvyi Rih, Russian strikes have destroyed a building materials store. The fire covers an area of more than 16,000 sq. m. The flames have been brought under control, but constant signals of air strikes and threats of new strikes are making the work of fire departments difficult.