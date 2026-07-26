The Russian Federation does not show aggression, but only responds to the military actions deployed by Kiev with the categorical support of the West. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his solemn address on the occasion of the traditional Day of the Russian Navy (Navy). In his speech, the head of state combined sharp ideological attacks against the Ukrainian leadership with a demonstration of strategic military power, emphasizing the modernization of the nuclear triad and Moscow's new unprecedented weapons.

Accusations of “neo-Nazism“ and Western interference

In front of the gathered military commanders and sailors in St. Petersburg, the Russian leader once again directed the rhetoric to legitimize the so-called “special military operation“.

Ideological criticism: According to Putin, the current “Ukrainian regime is based entirely on the ideology of extreme nationalism and neo-Nazism“.

According to Putin, the current “Ukrainian regime is based entirely on the ideology of extreme nationalism and neo-Nazism“. Accusations against Kiev: He added that “today Kiev is publicly reviving Nazi ideology“ in front of the international community.

He added that “today Kiev is publicly reviving Nazi ideology“ in front of the international community. Position on the conflict: Putin was adamant that Russia's actions were entirely reactive, stressing: “Russia is not aggressive. We are responding to the military actions launched by Kiev, supported by the West“.

(An informational reference on the context of the event can be found in the archives of the official Kremlin portal – kremlin.ru, as well as in the international sections of Reuters Connect – reutersconnect.com).

Modernization of the nuclear triad: „Zircon“ and „Poseidon“

The main part of the statement was devoted to the technological superiority of the Russian Navy and its contribution to global strategic deterrence. Putin noted the enormous and irreplaceable importance of the Navy in the structure of the Russian nuclear triad.

Hypersonic weapon: The president praised the capabilities of the hypersonic complex “Zircon“, stating that “few countries in the world possess weapons of such rank“.

The president praised the capabilities of the hypersonic complex “Zircon“, stating that “few countries in the world possess weapons of such rank“. Underwater technologies: It was officially announced that the large-scale work on the strategic nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle “Poseidon“ is now “in its final stage“.

(Current details about Russian weapons programs are regularly updated on the specialized military analysis platform Militaryni – mil.in.ua, as well as in the broadcasts of the TASS news agency – tass.ru).

The Arctic and the contribution of the Marine Corps

The President paid special attention to the country's presence in the polar region and field operations. He assured that the Russian armed forces deployed in the Arctic "do not pose a threat to anyone" and their sole purpose is to consistently "protect the national interests of the Fatherland".

Finally, the Russian leader expressed gratitude to the personnel for the performance of combat missions, especially noting the exceptional contribution of the Marine Corps to the progress and successful actions within the Central Military District.