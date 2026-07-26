The situation in Ukraine has sharply escalated in recent hours, after the Russian armed forces carried out a series of coordinated attacks on civilian infrastructure and key logistics hubs. As of 18:30 Bulgarian time on July 26, 2026, official authorities confirmed the death of civilians, including a child, as well as heavy material damage to the Black Sea port network.

Bloody drama in Chernihiv: Strike on a full supermarket

On Sunday afternoon, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked a crowded supermarket of the „ATB“ chain in the „ZAZ“ residential area of the city of Chernihiv. According to information from the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmitry Bryzhinsky, quoted by the UNN news agency (source: unn.ua), as a result of the explosion, two people died, including a 10-year-old child.

The number of injured reached 13 people, including four men and nine women. One of the injured was admitted to hospital in critical condition. Rescue teams and medical workers continue to work at the scene of the incident. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly condemned the attack on the commercial facility and called on the international community to immediately tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation for the deliberate targeting of civilian objects (source: www.kyivpost.com).

Blockade at sea: Terminals in Chernomorsk and a ship near Odessa were hit

In parallel with the strikes in northern Ukraine, the Russian army has increased its pressure on the country's economic heartland - the ports in the Odessa region. According to official statements from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, disseminated by world agencies, Russian missiles and drones have carried out a massive strike on the container terminal in the port of Chernomorsk (source: www.reuters.com). The attack caused damage to the cargo infrastructure and fuel and lubricant storage facilities.

In the same time window, south of the Office, a bulk cargo ship (dry cargo) was hit, maneuvering near the port. According to the Russian side, the vessel was transporting military cargo, but Ukrainian authorities define the incident as another attempt to disrupt global food security and sabotage grain exports (source: mezha.net).

Due to the escalating attacks on the merchant fleet in the Black Sea, the Danish shipping giant Maersk has already announced the temporary suspension of its lines to Chernomorsk, redirecting cargo to the Romanian port of Constanta (source: www.maersk.com).