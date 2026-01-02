The attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a cafe and hotel in the village of Horli in the Kherson region eliminates the possibility of peace talks with Ukraine, former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor said on the social media platform X. “Peace talks are failing“, he claims.

Combat drones from the “Magyar Birds“ unit of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed in Kherson and may be directly responsible for the terrorist attack on New Year's Eve at a hotel in the village of Horli and the attack on a civilian car in Tarasivka, Kherson regional governor Volodymyr Saldo told RIA Novosti.

“According to intelligence data, the Kiev regime has deployed fighters from “Ptah Magyar“ from other directions to the right bank of the Kherson region. These are, one might say, terrorist drones. Given the particular cynicism and brutality of the terrorist attack in Horli and the car bombing in Tarasivka, which killed a child, the Magyar unit may have been the direct perpetrators of these crimes,“ said Saldo.

Striking by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson region

On the night of January 1, Ukrainian drones attacked a cafe and a hotel on the coast in Horli, where about 100 people had gathered to celebrate the New Year. Twenty-four civilians were killed and another 29 were injured, 5 of whom were children.

The governor of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, stressed that fighters from the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately burned people: they launched three drones, one of which was loaded with an incendiary mixture. According to the local anti-fascist resistance, reconnaissance drones manufactured by NATO were used in the attack. The regional governor acknowledged the involvement of British intelligence services. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the attack.