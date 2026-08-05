A game of nerves in the Middle East! Donald Trump wants an agreement with Tehran at all costs and the Iranians understan

Senior Israeli officials have stated that Washington is not directly informing Tel Aviv about the progress of the negotiations with Iran, Channel 12 reports. “Trump wants a deal at all costs, his advisers do too. And Iran understands this“, the Israeli politician told the media, Focus reports.

According to Tel Aviv, the US is preparing to reach an agreement and resolve the issue with the Strait of Hormuz, which will allow the two sides to return to the memorandum of understanding. According to the media source, the Israeli army remains on high alert in case there is a new escalation of tension and an exchange of blows. The IDF is in contact with CENTCOM on the matter, but Tel Aviv's understanding is that there is a lot of ambiguity and instability in Trump's decisions, Channel 12 also reports.

Iran has concluded that it must tighten its stance against the United States and establish an advantage before it can begin meaningful negotiations with President Donald Trump. This view has led to Iran's belligerent rhetoric against the US president in recent days. Tehran believes that Trump interprets Iranian concessions as weakness and will only respond to pressure.