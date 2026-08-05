Winter is coming! Ukraine faces its worst test since the start of the war

Ukraine is preparing for another extremely harsh winter, which could become the most serious test since the start of the war, writes CNBC.

In recent weeks, Russian troops have increased the number of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, possibly in an attempt to take advantage of the lack of means to intercept ballistic missiles in Kiev.

Irina Terek, CEO of Fire Point, says that Kiev needs to realistically assess the threat it will face in the coming months, given the acute lack of air defense systems in the country.

"Winter is coming, and last winter was very difficult for Ukraine and for major cities in general. This one won’t be any easier – and probably even harder,” Terek told CNBC.

Ukraine, as before, is heavily dependent on U.S. Patriot PAC-3 missiles to intercept Russian ballistic missiles, even as Ukrainian companies are working to develop their own anti-missile technologies.

"We are trying to shorten a program that typically takes 20 to 30 years to develop to a few years, and that’s not something that can be done in three months before winter," Terek said.

Ahead of the upcoming winter, Ukraine is strengthening the defense of its energy infrastructure and building up reserves to ensure sufficient supplies of heat and electricity. It is also seeking additional funding from its European partners and is trying to put together an aid package for the winter period.

In addition, according to analyst Sergei Kuzan, some personnel changes in the government are related to the need to prepare for the harsh winter.

"In essence, the government was reformed and renewed in order to restart institutional processes and improve coordination between different departments. As stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the main task of the renewed Cabinet of Ministers is to ensure the full readiness of the energy and defense infrastructure for the cold weather,“ Kuzan commented to the American media.

Former US Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will undoubtedly try to use the winter to finally crush Ukraine by depriving the country of electricity and heat supply.

However, Volker points out that Kiev is in a better position to repel Russian ballistic missile strikes than last winter.

“Putin is on a long-term path to defeat. He cannot cope with losses on the battlefield. "Ukraine is depriving the Kremlin of oil refining and export capacity, which is draining its budget," Volker said in an interview with the media.

He believes Putin will fight as long as he can, but his options are becoming limited.

"I think he will continue to fight through the winter - thinking that it may be to Russia's advantage - but by the spring, I think Putin will face serious limitations in his aggressive war and will have to agree to a ceasefire," he added.

Analysts have characterized Ukraine's recent attempts to strike key logistics centers, such as Amazon-like retail giant Wildberries, as a strategy aimed at increasing the cost of the war for Russian businesses in the hope that Putin will be forced to sit at the negotiating table.