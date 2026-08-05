Yemeni Houthis: We attacked Saudi tanker in Red Sea with missiles

The Houthis said on Monday that they had carried out a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea near the port city of Yanbu, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Saudi authorities have not yet responded to the agency's request for comment.

Yahia Sariyah, the military spokesman for the Houthis - a pro-Iranian Yemeni group that controls part of the country - did not specify when the attack near the Saudi city was carried out.

The Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels announced yesterday that they had struck a target at the airport in Najran in Saudi Arabia, reported Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

The announcement, made in a Telegram post, has not yet been confirmed by Saudi Arabia.

The statement by the Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sariyah, said that they had “successfully hit a secret target of the Saudi adversary at Najran airport using a drone“. He said the strike was carried out “in response to the Saudi adversary violating the airspace over the (Yemeni) provinces of Saada and Hajjah with drones“.

Tensions between the Houthis and Riyadh have increased since the Yemeni group declared a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea last month and attacked Saudi ships. According to the Houthis, their actions are in response to what they describe as a Saudi blockade of Yemen – a claim Riyadh denies.