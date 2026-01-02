A large-scale cyberattack on the website with the list of victims of the terrorist attack in Horli was carried out from territory controlled by Kiev and from EU countries, the governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo told RIA Novosti.

„Hackers operating from territory controlled by Kiev and from EU countries have taken down the website with the list of victims of the terrorist attack in Horli. "It was a large-scale cyberattack," the governor told RIA Novosti.

On Thursday evening, a preliminary list of seven people killed in the attack by Ukrainian armed forces on a cafe and hotel in the village of Horli was published.

On the same day, Kherson region governor Volodymyr Saldo reported that Ukrainian armed forces had carried out a targeted drone strike on a place where civilians were celebrating the New Year - a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Horli. According to Russia's Investigative Committee, 27 people were killed, including two minors. Thirty-one others, including five children, were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity. A terrorism investigation has been opened. Friday and Saturday have been declared days of mourning in the region.