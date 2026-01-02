Two women injured after Ukrainian Armed Forces shelling Belgorod city center

Two civilians were injured in a missile strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the center of Belgorod, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on his Telegram channel.

According to him, one woman was sent to the regional hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of traumatic brain injury and barotrauma. The second victim was taken to City Hospital No. 2 with a shrapnel wound in the forearm.

Residential buildings were also damaged in the shelling. Windows were broken out in a private home, as well as in about 40 apartments in three other residential buildings. The roof and facade of a commercial building were damaged. Seven vehicles were damaged by shrapnel. All emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being assessed.

Gladkov announced the missile threat in Belgorod, as well as in the Belgorod region, Shebekino and Shebekinsky districts, at 10:22 a.m. local time. He warned residents to take shelter and stay there until a full safety warning was issued. It was issued at 10:37 a.m.