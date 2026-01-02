Russia hits power grid in Nikolaev and Zaporizhia regions

On January 2, Russia hit the power grid in Nikolaev and Zaporizhia regions, leaving parts of Zaporizhia and the surrounding area without power, Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak said at a briefing.

„As of this morning, consumers in Zaporizhia region, in particular in the city of Zaporizhia, as well as in other frontline areas, remain without power“, the deputy minister noted.

In addition, according to him, over 11,000 consumers in Odessa region remain without power after previous attacks.

„In Odessa and Kyiv regions, the restoration of equipment previously damaged by the enemy continues. Emergency and restoration operations are continuing, Andarak reported.

The Ministry of Energy added that due to adverse weather conditions, 27 settlements in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and 17 settlements in the Lviv region were left without electricity.

„Lvovoblenergo“ specified that as of 8:00 a.m. on January 2, nine settlements in the Lviv region were completely without electricity, and 39 were partially without electricity due to strong gusts of wind.

„Prykarpatyaoblenergo“ added that as of 10:00 a.m. on January 2, eight settlements in the Ivano-Frankivsk region were completely without electricity. Another 15 settlements were partially without power.

Since the beginning of the new year, Russia has not stopped its attacks on Ukraine's power grid. On New Year's Day 2026, the Russians again launched drone attacks on power transmission facilities, leaving a significant number of customers without power in Volyn, Odessa and Chernihiv regions.

Due to the consequences of the Russian attacks, energy companies are forced to continue to turn off power to homes and limit electricity consumption in industry.