Kiev denies involvement in the strike on the cafe in Horli, which killed 27 civilians

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have denied the claims of the regional governor of the occupied Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo that Ukraine struck a cafe in the resort of Horli in the Kherson region on New Year's Eve, which resulted in civilian casualties.

As stated by Dmytro Likhovy, spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in a comment to “Suspilnoye“, quoted by UNIAN, the Ukrainian Defense Forces adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law.

It is noted that information about the damage inflicted by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of January 1, 2026, was published on the official social media pages of The General Staff of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and is comprehensive.

„The Ukrainian Defense Forces adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law and strike only at enemy military facilities, Russian fuel and energy facilities and other lawful targets in order to reduce the military potential of the aggressor country“, stressed Likhovy.

At the same time, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces notes that Russian propagandists and the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation have repeatedly resorted to disinformation and false statements, in particular to influence Ukraine's international partners and peace negotiations.

Earlier, Saldo said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a cafe and a hotel in the occupied village of Horly on the Black Sea coast on the night of January 1. He said the attack resulted in 24 deaths, including a child, and over 50 injuries, including four children.