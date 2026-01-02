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The US State Department has urged its citizens to leave Russia immediately

The US State Department has urged its citizens to leave Russia immediately

The department emphasizes that the ability to support compatriots in the country is currently severely limited

Jan 2, 2026 14:55 1 089

Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The US State Department has extended its state of emergency for its citizens in Russia.

According to Fox News, citing an official document, Americans are urged to leave the country immediately.

The warning emphasizes that the ability of American diplomats to provide support to their compatriots in Russia is currently severely limited.

A similar warning was issued in March 2024 after the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall. American citizens were advised not to travel to Russia, and those living or traveling in the country were advised to leave the country immediately.