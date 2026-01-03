Trump: Maduro and his wife have been captured and taken out of Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and have left Venezuela. This was announced by US President Donald Trump, who specified that at 11:00 local time (18:00 Bulgarian time) he will give a press conference.

"The United States has successfully carried out a major strike on Venezuela and its leader Nicolas Maduro", he wrote on his profile on the social network Truth Social.

The US military attacked the capital Caracas in the early hours of Saturday. The Fort Tuina military complex, where the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense is located, was also attacked. The official residence of Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is also located there.

World media are reporting airstrikes in several other states. Explosions were heard in the city of Higuerote, located east of Caracas. Civilians were affected in the attacks. Authorities are clarifying possible injuries and deaths of civilians. People on the streets of the Venezuelan capital are in panic. Ambulance sirens are also heard, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing two diplomats in the city.

„They heard at least seven huge explosions and saw panicked people on the streets. Diplomats heard sirens resembling those of ambulances“, the publication states. Diplomats say parts of Caracas are without electricity and mobile phone service.