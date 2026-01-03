Venezuela calm after US attack

The situation in Venezuela remains calm after the US attack and authorities are assessing the damage, according to Diosdado Cabello, vice president for civil security and minister of the interior, justice and peace.

“As for the internal situation, the country is absolutely calm. They only partially achieved what they wanted with the bombs. I say partially because they expected people to take to the streets, giving in to the chaos, in a cowardly way, but cowards are a thing of the past“, he said in an address broadcast by Telesur.

In the video, Cabello stands on the street, wearing a bulletproof vest, surrounded by soldiers and civilians. “We are here in Caracas after assessing the damage caused by this criminal terrorist attack against our people,” Cabello said. He did not specify the number of victims or the facilities damaged.

The interior minister also called on citizens to “trust the highest political and military leadership“. “We must not make things easy for the enemy invader,” he said.