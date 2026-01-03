Lavrov spoke with the Vice President of Venezuela. Dialogue is needed!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation with the Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez, the Russian Diplomatic Ministry reported.

„On January 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov had a telephone conversation with the Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Gomez“, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the telephone conversation, the two spoke out against further escalation of the situation around the republic and seeking a solution through dialogue.

„Lavrov and Rodriguez spoke out in favor of preventing further escalation and finding a way out of the situation through dialogue“, the ministry noted. Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lavrov also expressed Moscow's strong solidarity with the people of Venezuela in the face of armed aggression.

„Sergey Lavrov expressed strong solidarity with the people of Venezuela in the face of armed aggression“, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Russia will continue to support the Bolivarian government of Venezuela.

„Russia will continue to support the course of the Bolivarian government aimed at protecting the country's national interests and sovereignty“, the ministry noted.