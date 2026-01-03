France condemned the US military operation, and China called for respect for international law

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called the US military operation in Venezuela a violation of international law on social media.

„The military operation that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro contradicts the principle of non-use of force, which is the basis of international law. France recalls that a lasting political solution cannot be imposed from the outside and that sovereign peoples decide their own future," he wrote.

China strongly urges the United States to abide by international law and stop violating the sovereignty and security of other countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

„We urge the United States to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and stop violating the sovereignty and security of other countries", a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said when asked about the situation in Venezuela.