The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Belarus Sergey Lavrov and Maxim Ryzhenkov stressed the need for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his reinstatement as head of state. This was announced by the Russian diplomatic mission after a telephone conversation between the two ministers.

“The absolute need for the immediate release of the legitimate President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and his wife, their return to the country's capital and the reinstatement of Nicolas Maduro as head of state was emphasized,“ the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.