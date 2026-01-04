Thousands of tourists stranded in Caribbean after US attack on Caracas

Thousands of tourists stranded in Caribbean islands after US attack on civilian and military targets in Caracas, writes the British newspaper The Daily Mail, citing people wishing to leave the region.

As the newspaper notes, many tourists are worried about the safety of their stay in the Caribbean due to flight delays. According to The Daily Mail, St. Thomas's Cyril E. King Airport has cancelled 43 flights in the past 24 hours, while Aruba's Queen Beatrix International Airport has cancelled 44. Meanwhile, 169 flights have been cancelled at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in in Puerto Rico.

According to American Airlines, the situation in Venezuela has affected a total of 19 airports, including those in the US and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, St. Martin, St. Lucia, Barbados and other islands, the newspaper added.