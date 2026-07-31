Trump: Historic Hamas Disarmament Agreement

Gaza Breakthrough: Complete Disarmament of "Hamas"

US President Donald Trump officially announced on his social network Truth Social that his "The Peace Council" has reached a historic agreement on the complete disarmament of the Palestinian group "Hamas" and other armed factions in the Gaza Strip. The plan calls for a phased withdrawal of weapons, a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army, and its replacement with an International Stabilization Force that will work with a new Palestinian police force under the leadership of a new civilian government. According to Reuters (reuters.com), although Israel has expressed reservations about the security parameters, talks in Cairo between Hamas leaders and mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey have made real progress on the details of transferring light and heavy weapons under a single authority. Egyptian media confirm that a decisive summit is coming up in Cairo to launch the second phase of the ceasefire.

Kushner and Witkoff leave for Ukraine

Amid the Middle East peace plan, Donald Trump is also launching a new diplomatic offensive in Eastern Europe. The American leader confirmed that his special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will visit Kiev in the coming days. According to a report by Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua), the visit was agreed upon directly during the closed-door meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on July 28. The envoys, who have held a number of meetings in Moscow so far, will visit the Ukrainian capital for the first time to get acquainted with the situation on the ground and discuss specific proposals for joint production of missiles for the Patriot systems, as well as a framework for resuming trilateral peace talks to end the war.

Iraq denies involvement in US-Saudi strikes

The situation in the Persian Gulf remains highly tense after joint US and Saudi air strikes against positions of the pro-Iranian "Popular Mobilization Forces" (PMF) coalition on Iraqi territory. The coordination of the attacks was confirmed by the US Central Command (centcom.mil) as a response to the increased drone attacks on US bases and Saudi oil infrastructure. Baghdad, however, categorically denied giving any authorization for these operations. An Iraqi armed forces spokesman, quoted by Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com), described the airstrikes as a "violation of sovereignty" and added that they are hindering the investigation, as neither side has provided real evidence that the attacks on Saudi Arabia were launched from Iraqi soil.

Iran issues warning after Egypt incident

Geopolitical tensions have spilled over to the African coast after a drone attack on gas tankers in the Egyptian Mediterranean port of Damietta. In an official statement on the social network X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Egypt's security is of utmost importance to Tehran, defining the country as an important partner in the region. As reported by the Times of Israel (timesofisrael.com), Araghchi called for vigilance against possible "false flag operations" organized by Israel with the aim of undermining peace in the Middle East and drawing Cairo into the broader conflict between the US and Iran. No group has officially claimed responsibility for the Damietta strike.