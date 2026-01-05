In Ukraine: Putin will not stop the war, he knows what the biggest weakness of the Ukrainian army is

Ukrainian security expert Pavlo Lakiychuk said that Vladimir Putin will not stop the war against Ukraine in 2026.

In front of „Українське радио“ Lakiychuk, head of security projects at the Center for Global Studies „Strategy 21“, indicated that Ukrainians should prepare for a continued Russian offensive.

The Russian occupiers are not preparing for peace. On the contrary, all their statements speak of “continuation of the war and the fulfillment of their goals”, Lakiychuk said.

”Putin says that if the goals of the so-called special military operation are achieved through some political or diplomatic means – that is, if Ukraine surrenders – this will be “a nice bonus” to the military campaign”, the expert said.

The Russian offensive will consist of two main components. The first is the so-called strategic air operation, namely, continued strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, the aim of which is to force a surrender by putting pressure on the population. The second is a continuation of the offensive in several areas, that is, a strategic offensive operation in the eastern part of the country.

Lakiychuk said that Putin knows what the biggest weakness of the Ukrainian army is and will try to take advantage of it. “The fact is that the Russians know and understand their main advantage - their advantage in human resources, in manpower. The insufficient number of personnel in our units and formations is our main weakness and the Russians are trying to use it to the maximum,“ said the analyst.

Lakiychuk also pointed out Kiev's main strategy at the front: to exhaust the enemy and destroy his offensive potential. The Ukrainian defense forces are focused on the maximum weakening of the enemy and reducing his advantage in manpower. "That's why we hold Pokrovsk and Mirnograd," he said.

He also said that the Russians have chosen a tactic of "stretching our forces along the widest possible front." This means that with their numerical advantage, they can concentrate on the main attack areas, while at the same time stretching our forces, creating hotbeds of tension along the entire front line, UNIAN reported.