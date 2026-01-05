Under protection and defense! Secret Service plans unprecedented staff increase

The Secret Service has launched one of the most ambitious recruitment campaigns in its history, with the goal of hiring thousands of agents and officers, the "Washington Post" reported. The measure aims to ease the workload of employees and prepare the agency for a number of key events in 2028, including the US presidential elections and the Summer Olympics, BTA writes.



The service management announced that it plans to hire about 4,000 new employees by 2028. The plans for the appointments are related to growing concerns about staff shortages, the loss of experienced agents and the constantly high pace of work. The additional hires will offset expected retirements and increase the agency's workforce by about 20%, taking it above 10,000 for the first time.



The Secret Service intends to increase the number of special agents from about 3,500 to approximately 5,000. It also plans to expand the uniformed division to about 2,000 officers, as well as hire additional support personnel. The process will be managed by Deputy Director Matthew Quinn.



The agency faces significant challenges, including a shortage of qualified candidates, intense competition from other law enforcement agencies, and difficulties in hiring and training, former Secret Service employees told The Washington Post.



A larger staff would allow the service to rely less on support from other agencies to protect high-risk events and exercise tighter control over security measures. Insufficient coordination with partner structures was cited as a factor in a serious breakthrough in 2024, when an assassination attempt was made against Donald Trump during an election campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania, the publication notes.



The Secret Service management reports that it has already shortened the deadline for hiring new personnel and is looking for additional ways to speed up the process. The pressure on the agency is expected to increase as 2028 approaches, when the 2028 presidential election and the Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles. The leadership emphasizes that despite the acceleration of procedures, selection standards will not be lowered, and investigative work will remain a key element of the service's mission.