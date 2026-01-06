The American military operation in Venezuela and Donald Trump's stated intention to take over the governance of the Latin American country have renewed concerns in Copenhagen that the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland could find itself in a similar situation.

Even during his first term, the American president expressed a desire for the island to be annexed by the United States, and now he is repeating this position again.

The military operation against Venezuela

"This was not a surprise to those who are closely monitoring the situation. The statement on Greenland is related to the redefinition of the US National Security Doctrine, which coincided with these events. Europe would probably react, with the exception of Denmark, in the way it reacted to the so-called "brilliant military operation" against Venezuela. But we must say that this was more of a brilliant political-military manipulation", said international security expert Slavcho Velkov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, the actions carried out by the US military forces did not meet with any resistance from the Venezuelan forces.

"Obviously this was ordered. Not a single missile, not a single portable kit was fired against these helicopters, not to mention that Maduro did not even reach his bunker, he most likely knew the exact time of the attack. He did not overestimate himself, but underestimated the loyalty in the so-called "inner circle" around him", Velkov added on Bulgaria ON AIR.

The pressure on Venezuela began in August

He is of the opinion that judging by the reactions of the major leaders, it is clear that this is a deal.

"The deal is at a very high level and the idea for it was probably born around the summer, because the pressure on Venezuela began in August, shortly before that there was the meeting in Alaska. It cannot be said at all that Venezuela has drug cartels, much less that it has narco-terrorism. "Those who are involved in drug trafficking there are from Marudo's close circle," the international security expert explained.

Velkov believes that the regime remains the same, since the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Internal Affairs are still there.

"Trump was counting on there being some kind of transition so that he would not be accused of 100% illegality. This is the game of the great powers, they write the rules, the small ones suffer the consequences. It is no secret that Venezuela is the richest country in oil reserves. It has reserves of 303 billion barrels," the guest added.

He did not rule out "actions" related to Greenland.

"A new world order is being built, it is ordered by several poles, not one or two. "Europe is currently not on this political map, it is on the sidelines. The only European country that reacted to Venezuela was Spain," Slavcho Velkov is categorical.