The euro appreciated against leading world currencies

The euro exchange rate increased this morning in interbank trading in Frankfurt, German financial information sites reported, BTA reported.

Against the dollar, the single currency appreciated by 0.10 percent to $1.1736.

Against the Swiss franc, the single currency is quoted up by 0.07 percent to 0.9287 francs per euro, against the British pound the appreciation is minimal - by 0.01 percent to 0.8659 pounds, and against the Japanese yen - by a more significant 0.09 percent to 183.46 yen per euro.

FAKTİ recalls that on January 1, Bulgaria adopted the euro as its currency and officially entered the eurozone.