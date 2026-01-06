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The euro appreciated against leading world currencies

The euro appreciated against leading world currencies

Against the dollar, the single currency appreciated by 0.10 percent to $1.1736

Jan 6, 2026 10:34 235

The euro appreciated against leading world currencies - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The euro exchange rate increased this morning in interbank trading in Frankfurt, German financial information sites reported, BTA reported.

Against the dollar, the single currency appreciated by 0.10 percent to $1.1736.

Against the Swiss franc, the single currency is quoted up by 0.07 percent to 0.9287 francs per euro, against the British pound the appreciation is minimal - by 0.01 percent to 0.8659 pounds, and against the Japanese yen - by a more significant 0.09 percent to 183.46 yen per euro.

FAKTİ recalls that on January 1, Bulgaria adopted the euro as its currency and officially entered the eurozone.