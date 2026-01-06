US President Donald Trump said that he has enough money and is not trying to earn for himself, but wants the country to earn more, reports Focus.



"I have enough money. I don't need money. I don't want money. I want to earn money for the country," Trump said, speaking to Republican congressmen at an event at the "Kennedy" Center.

US President Donald Trump said that First Lady Melania Trump doesn't allow him to dance on stage and perform parodies.



"She hates it when I dance. I tell her: "Everyone wants to see me dance". "Honey, this is not presidential", Trump commented, speaking to Republican lawmakers from the US House of Representatives.



During his speech at the "Kennedy" Center; the American president commented on the US operation in Venezuela, which captured Nicolas Maduro. In this regard, Trump said that the US has "the most feared military in the world".