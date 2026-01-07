Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Former CIA officer Aldrich Ames, who handed over 10 American agents to Moscow, dies in US prison at 84

Former CIA officer Aldrich Ames, who handed over 10 American agents to Moscow, dies in US prison at 84

American sentenced to life in prison collaborated with the USSR, then Russia

Jan 7, 2026 04:38 307

Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Former Central Intelligence Agency officer Aldrich Ames, sentenced to life in prison for spying for Moscow, has died in a US prison.

This is according to information in the online database of the Federal Bureau of Prisons of the US Department of Justice.

Ames is listed as “Died January 5, 2026“. The cause of death was not given, but it is stated that Ames was 84 years old. He served his sentence in a prison in Maryland.

According to the indictment, Ames collaborated with Soviet and later Russian foreign intelligence for 10 years. According to US data, he betrayed more than 10 CIA agents working in Russian state agencies and the defense industry. In 1994, he was sentenced to life in prison by a US court.