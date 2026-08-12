Kiril Petkov accused Rumen Radev of defending Russian backers against the values of Europe

"I believe that there is no point in commenting on every political statement dictated by populism and narrow-minded interest. But when it replaces the truth, diverts public attention and serves foreign suggestions, silence is irresponsibility". He wrote this on his "Facebook" profile former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Today's words by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, according to him, are a dangerous diversion of the conversation.

"Instead of asking the question of which institutions have not done their job and why the feeling of impunity continues to grow, the conversation is being redirected to a convenient political thesis. This is demagogy that shifts the responsibility of the institutions and the real causes of the tragedy, commented the former Prime Minister.

"What happened has nothing to do with the Monument to the Soviet Army. The incident is in Plovdiv, in the shadow of "Alyosha".