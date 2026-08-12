Kiril Petkov accused Rumen Radev of defending Russian backers against the values of Europe

"I believe that there is no point in commenting on every political statement dictated by populism and narrow-minded interest. But when it replaces the truth, diverts public attention and serves foreign suggestions, silence is irresponsibility". He wrote this on his "Facebook" profile former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.
Today's words by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, according to him, are a dangerous diversion of the conversation.
"Instead of asking the question of which institutions have not done their job and why the feeling of impunity continues to grow, the conversation is being redirected to a convenient political thesis. This is demagogy that shifts the responsibility of the institutions and the real causes of the tragedy, commented the former Prime Minister.
"What happened has nothing to do with the Monument to the Soviet Army. The incident is in Plovdiv, in the shadow of "Alyosha".
But even more serious is the absence of the human dimension: there is a person killed, young people who committed a serious crime, families and destinies marked forever. Instead of them, they are being talked about through a false political construct," the former prime minister also wrote.
In today's speech by Radev, he also sees a replacement of the issue of Russian far-right and fascist groups and their influence in Bulgaria through social networks.
"The symbols that are seen in the photos of the young people raise a serious question about the influence of Russian fascist movements on social networks, which focus on adolescents throughout Europe. This should interest the services and cybersecurity: how do such messages reach Bulgarian youth and what is the scale of this influence?", asks Kiril Petkov.
"Instead, it comes down to protecting Soviet monuments and Kremlin rhetoric. Monuments to a regime associated with repressions against the Bulgarian political, military and intellectual elite have been erected on a scale that overshadows the monuments to Levski, Botev and Stambolov," Petkov added. "When a human tragedy is used for political substitution, when the responsibility of institutions is shifted and those convenient for foreign propaganda are repeated, this is no longer just populism. This is a hybrid suggestion aimed at a malicious influence on Bulgarian national self-consciousness, Kiril Petkov is categorical, quoted by news.bg.
In today's speech by Radev, he also sees a replacement of the issue of Russian far-right and fascist groups and their influence in Bulgaria through social networks.
"The symbols that are seen in the photos of the young people raise a serious question about the influence of Russian fascist movements on social networks, which focus on adolescents throughout Europe.
This should interest the services and cybersecurity: how do such messages reach Bulgarian youth and what is the scale of this influence?", asks Kiril Petkov.
"Instead, it comes down to protecting Soviet monuments and Kremlin rhetoric. Monuments to a regime associated with repressions against the Bulgarian political, military and intellectual elite have been erected on a scale that overshadows the monuments to Levski, Botev and Stambolov," Petkov added.
"When a human tragedy is used for political substitution, when the responsibility of institutions is shifted and those convenient for foreign propaganda are repeated, this is no longer just populism. This is a hybrid suggestion aimed at a malicious influence on Bulgarian national self-consciousness, Kiril Petkov is categorical, quoted by news.bg.