Iliyan Vassilev: Rumen Radev gifted the Plovdiv Fair to his oligarch Georgi Gergov

You really have to have reached the highest level of arrogance and arrogance to talk about de-oligarchization on the very day you give the oligarch Gergov - your brother in the Masonic lodge - the Plovdiv Fair - today is the deadline.

Radev is obviously aware that the revelations about his oligarchic addictions are not just coming - they are already a fact. Including the story with his personal treasurer Koprinkov.

I don't know what Radev is counting on. But just in case, it's good for him to find a way to urgently evacuate to Moscow. Just in case.