Kiev's military campaign to create chaos in food markets, as well as strikes on infrastructure facilities in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, serve the interests of a number of countries in the West, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, quoted by TASS.

"It is obvious that the cynical military campaign of the Kiev regime to create chaos in world food markets, given that Ukraine's own share in world food production is quite small, no matter how much the Kiev regime tries to prove the opposite, serves the interests of a number of countries in West", the spokeswoman said.

In her words, all this "intensifies the deficit of grain and fertilizers, leads to a rise in world food prices, increases the costs of countries from the Global South and the Global East, which become hostages to the irresponsible policies of the aforementioned countries.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed in last night's Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk has risen to three people, including a child, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratiev said, quoted by Reuters.

The governor added that 24 people were injured in the attack, two of whom are in serious condition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened earlier today to seize European ships in retaliation for plans to seize vessels that are part of Russia's so-called shadow fleet, France reported press.

"We will be forced to act in the same way," Putin said while observing naval exercises in Russia's Far East.

He also said Moscow would act wherever it deemed necessary.