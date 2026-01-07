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Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo declared a war zone

Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo declared a war zone

The army said that humanitarian corridors have been created for the withdrawal of civilians

Jan 7, 2026 15:27 524

Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo declared a war zone - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The Syrian army announced that Kurdish neighborhoods in the northern part of Aleppo will be considered a "war zone" from this afternoon, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

The army said that "humanitarian corridors" have been created for the withdrawal of civilians. Sporadic clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters continued to erupt in the city today, following shelling yesterday that killed nine people.

"The Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods will be considered a military zone from 3:00 p.m. local time," the Syrian army said in a statement.

The statement said that two "humanitarian corridors" had been set up through which civilians could leave the area before the start of military operations.