The Greek tanker "Skyros" was attacked in the Black Sea, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

As the agency specifies, the tanker was attacked on Sunday, August 16, after loading a batch of Russian oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal near Novorossiysk.

At the end of July, as the Financial Times reported, US Vice President J.D. Vance asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop attacks on CPC infrastructure and tankers entering the port of Novorossiysk.

At the same time, according to FT information, Kiev agreed not to attack CPC infrastructure and ships that do not belong to Russia if they are not subject to Ukrainian sanctions and are not carrying Russian oil or other Russian cargo.

The CPC is the main oil supply route from Kazakhstan, whose shares in the consortium belong, among others, to the American companies "Chevron" and "ExxonMobil".

The CPC marine terminal in Novorossiysk and the tankers in its waters have been regularly subjected to Ukrainian attacks. After one of the attacks, Kazakhstan was forced to reduce oil production.