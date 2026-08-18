Hurricane Lala hits Hawaii: One dead, thousands without power

Hurricane Lala hits Hawaii: 1 dead, severe blackout

Over 100,000 households without power after tropical storm passes

A powerful hurricane passed through the Hawaiian Islands, leaving behind massive property damage, massive flooding and at least one confirmed death. The element named Hurricane Lala, hit the region with strong winds and torrential rains, which destroyed over 100 residential buildings and caused unprecedented flash floods.

According to official data published by the world news agency Reuters (report on reuters.com/business/environment/more-than-100000-without-power-hawaii-lala-downgraded-tropical-storm-2026-08-16/), over 100,000 consumers (according to data from the local company HECO, the number has reached 126,000-180,000 customers) were left without access to the electricity grid. The victim was a 45-year-old man who died in a severe head-on collision caused by dangerous weather conditions on the Big Island.

The National Weather Service said the hurricane had since weakened to a tropical storm, but it would take days to restore major power lines. What's phenomenal about the event is that it also brought heavy snowstorms to the high peaks of Mauna Kea, according to CNN (published on cnn.com/2026/08/16/weather/tropical-storm-lala-hawaii-damage-climate). Rescue teams and the National Guard remain in full mobilization.