The spokesman for the opposition Slovak party “Freedom and Solidarity“ (“SiS“) Ondrej Šprák said that the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held again in the absence of Slovakia, while the country is increasingly isolated and - thanks to its Prime Minister Robert Fico - is silent and aloof from events, the Slovak news agency TASR reported, quoted by BTA.

“Today, a decision is being made on who in Europe will be protected and who will be left at the mercy of the stronger, but Fico brought Slovakia to the point of not being there. "Fico continues to complain constantly that the world is changing, but he himself does nothing but cling to the old communist era, remain loyal to Putin and insult our partners," said the leader of "SiS" Branislav Groling.

The "SiS" party noted that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis also attended the high-level meeting held in France by the Coalition of the Willing.

"It is extremely indicative that even the Czech Republic, led by Babis, understands the inevitability of the changing security situation, while only Slovakia and Hungary remain on the sidelines," added Groling, whose party called on the government to reconsider its policy.