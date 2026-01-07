US troops board Russian-flagged oil tanker

Russian state television RT reported today that US forces appeared to be trying to board the Venezuelan-bound oil tanker "Marinera" from a helicopter and published a photo of a helicopter near the ship, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm RT's information through independent sources.

Sky News reported, citing US authorities, that the United States has taken control of the tanker.

A Washington representative said that US forces have boarded a sanctioned Venezuelan-bound oil tanker in the North Atlantic after chasing it for weeks, the Associated Press reported. He spoke to the AP today on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential military operations.

The tanker has changed its name from "Bella 1" to "Marinera" and has transferred its registration to Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

A U.S. official told Reuters earlier today that the United States is trying to seize the oil tanker, which is subject to U.S. sanctions, after more than two weeks of pursuit in the Atlantic Ocean.

RT cited an anonymous source as saying that a U.S. Coast Guard ship had been following the tanker and that an attempt to seize it during a storm had already been made.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was quoted by state media as saying that the ship, now flying a Russian flag, was in international waters and operating in accordance with international maritime law. The agency is calling on Western countries to respect the ship's right to freedom of navigation.

The attempted seizure, which could escalate tensions with Russia, came after the tanker, originally known as the “Bela 1”, managed to escape a US naval “blockade” of sanctioned ships and refused to allow US Coast Guard officials on board.

The operation was being carried out by the US Coast Guard and the US Navy, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. They added that Russian warships were in the area when the operation was carried out, including a Russian submarine.

The tanker, now called the “Marinera” and registered under the Russian flag, is the latest tanker targeted by the US Coast Guard since the start of US President Donald Trump's campaign to put pressure on Venezuela.

Separately, the US Coast Guard has stopped another tanker linked to Venezuela in Latin American waters, US officials told “Reuters” as the US continues to impose a maritime “blockade” of sanctioned ships from Venezuela.