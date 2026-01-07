Zelensky requested another meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that he hopes to meet again with his American counterpart Donald Trump soon, possibly in the US capital Washington, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The Ukrainian head of state said this in the context of the ongoing framework negotiations to end the almost four-year war waged by Russia, at the meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing in Paris.

The two met at Trump's mansion in the US state of Florida on December 28.

The United States must continue to put pressure on Russia, Zelensky noted. He told media representatives that he had not yet received a clear answer from Ukraine's partners about what their reaction would be if, after the possible conclusion of a peace treaty, Russia attacked his country again.

Zelensky's goal is to receive firm guarantees for Ukraine's post-war security from the United States and European countries, Reuters notes.

"I see political will from our allies, but the obligations must be legally binding," the Ukrainian president said.