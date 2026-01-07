The United States has a three-phase plan for Venezuela that will start with stabilizing the country after US forces detained President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, followed by overseeing the country's recovery and finally a transition, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said today, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

"We don't want to end up in chaos", Rubio said after briefing US senators on President Donald Trump's administration's plan for the Latin American country.

"The second phase will be a phase that we call recovery, and it will ensure that American, Western and other companies have access to the Venezuelan market in a fair manner. At the same time, we will begin to create a national reconciliation process in Venezuela so that opposition forces can be amnestied and released from prison or returned to the country, and we can begin to rebuild civil society. And then the third phase, of course, will be a transition phase," Rubio said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said today that he would meet with Danish officials next week - at a time when US President Donald Trump has said he wants to take control of Greenland - an autonomous territory of the Arctic kingdom, Reuters reported.

„If the president identifies a threat to US national security, then every president has the ability to deal with it by military means. As a diplomat, as I am now and as we work, we always prefer to reach an agreement in different ways – "That includes what happened in Venezuela," Rubio told reporters when asked if the United States would be willing to potentially put NATO at risk by launching a military operation.