BSP-OL on the events in Venezuela: Controversies between countries are settled through diplomacy, dialogue and negotiations

BSP and the coalition "BSP - United Left" express deep concern and categorically object to the military operation carried out by the United States of America on the territory of the sovereign Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which led to the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, as well as to casualties among citizens. Such actions are an unacceptable and dangerous precedent that undermines the international legal order and violates the principles of the UN Charter."

This is stated in a position sent to the media. Here is more from the document:

"Regardless of the internal political problems in Venezuela and the criticism of the Maduro regime, the use of military force with the obvious aim of changing power constitutes a serious violation of international law and creates a risk of expanding the conflict and destabilizing the region.

BSP-OL emphasizes that diplomacy, dialogue and negotiations are the only effective means of settling contradictions between states and seeking sustainable solutions in a crisis of such complexity. The principled solution must be a democratic and inclusive political process led by the Venezuelan citizens themselves, and not imposed from the outside by force.

We expect an active role for the UN in overcoming the consequences of the removal of Nicolás Maduro, in order to avoid Venezuela becoming a scene of geopolitical conflict and internal instability.

BSP-OL considers it unacceptable to display double standards when it comes to violations of international law and military intervention in a sovereign state. BSP, as part of the PES, supports the clear positions of left-wing European leaders who insist that Latin America and the Caribbean remain a zone of peace, based on mutual respect and sovereignty.

BSP-OL confirms its readiness to support efforts to end the confrontation and to restore the diplomatic process, including through active political actions of the European institutions and within the framework of the Party of European Socialists and the Socialist International