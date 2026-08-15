Another group of volunteers has left the Chechen Republic for the Special Military Operations Zone, regional governor Ramzan Kadyrov announced on his Telegram channel.

„Another group of volunteers has left the Chechen Republic for the Special Military Operations Zone to carry out the assigned tasks. Before their departure, the fighters gathered at the Grozny International Airport named after Hero of Russia Akhmat-Hadzhi Kadyrov“, the statement said.

He noted that before their departure, the patriots completed an intensive training course at the Russian University of Special Operations "Vladimir Putin"

The head of the republic added that the regional public foundation named after Hero of Russia Akhmat-Hadzhi Kadyrov, provided the volunteers with everything they needed.