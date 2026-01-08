Immigration officer shoots 37-year-old woman in her car during protest in Minneapolis VIDEO

An immigration officer shot a woman in her car in the American city of Minneapolis, BNR reported.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. According to information, Good is an American citizen and lives with her family in the part of the city where she was shot.

Hundreds of people gathered at the scene of the shooting. People lit candles and laid flowers in the woman's memory.



Videos on social media showed an immigration officer approaching her car and grabbing the door handle, as the vehicle slowly moved forward when another officer fired at him from close range.



Homeland Security Secretary Christie Noem told a news conference that the officer involved in the shooting was hit by the vehicle while he was part of an operation to combat illegal immigration:



"It is clear that this woman was obstructing the authorities. Our officer did what he was trained to do to protect himself and his colleagues. He was hit by the vehicle. She pushed him and he was admitted to the hospital, the doctors examined him and he was discharged and will spend some time with his family."



Noem announced that the investigation into the case is being taken over by the FBI.



Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin demanded that the minister testify before congressmen about what happened, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called the deployment of thousands of immigration officials in the city and its surroundings irresponsible.



Protesters against the operation in the area gathered in front of the Minneapolis courthouse demanding that the officers withdraw.