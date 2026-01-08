Trump prepares meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House

US President Donald Trump said that he is preparing to meet with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro at the White House, BNR reported.

Trump announced that he spoke with Petro by phone, and the call was for him to "explain the drug situation and other disagreements that we have".



A few days ago, in a conversation with journalists on the topic of Washington's actions in Venezuela, the US president described his Colombian counterpart as a sick man who is involved in drug production and selling it in the United States. At the time, he also said that the possibility of an operation in the country "sounds good".



CNN reports that Colombians have taken to the streets of Bogota to protest against Washington and Trump. According to one of them, his country is sovereign, not a colony.



Regarding Venezuela, the American president said that local authorities have agreed to use the proceeds from the sale of oil to buy only American goods. Among them are agricultural products, medical devices and equipment to improve the energy system.



Donald Trump's deputy J.D. Vance said in an interview with "Fox News" that Washington controls the Latin American country through money and it will be allowed to sell oil as long as it serves America's interests.