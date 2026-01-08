Against the comprehensive trade deal! Farmers with tractors blocked the center of Paris

French farmers blocked sites in Paris to protest against a comprehensive trade deal that the European Union is ready to sign with South American countries, as well as other local grievances, reports "Reuters".

Farmers from the Coordination Rurale union called for protests in Paris amid anger over a free trade agreement between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur, which they fear could flood the country with cheap food imports, and the government's handling of a cattle disease.

"We are caught between resentment and despair. We feel abandoned, as with Mercosur. "We have been abandoned in favor of a space shuttle, an Airbus or a car," said Stephane Pelletier, the union's vice president in Vienne, central France.

The protest comes days after the European Commission proposed to provide 45 billion euros in EU funding to farmers and agreed to reduce import duties on some fertilizers in an attempt to win over countries hesitant to support Mercosur.

The agreement is backed by countries such as Germany and Spain, and the commission appears to have won the support of Italy. This means it will have the votes it needs to approve the trade deal with or without French support. The vote on the agreement is expected tomorrow.

Farmers are also demanding an end to the culling of cows caused by a series of highly contagious cases of lumpy skin disease, which they consider excessive, and are instead advocating vaccination.

Dozens of tractors are parked on the banks of the Seine under the Eiffel Tower and are blocking some access points to the city center from the Périphérique, such as Porte d'Auteuil.

They reached the city center despite a strict ban imposed by French police.