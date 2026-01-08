The US Senate passed a resolution on Monday that limits President Donald Trump's authority to carry out further attacks on Venezuela, expressing disapproval of his expanding ambitions in the Western Hemisphere, Reuters and the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Democrats and five Republicans voted to adopt the war powers resolution by 52 votes “for“ to 47 “against“ and guaranteed a subsequent re-vote for its final adoption.

There is practically no chance that it will become part of US legislation, because for this purpose Trump himself would have to sign it if it is passed by the House of Representatives. A two-thirds majority in both chambers is needed to override a presidential veto.

Still, it was a significant gesture that showed the unease among some Republicans after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a surprise overnight raid.

The Trump administration is now trying to control Venezuela's oil resources and its government, but the military powers resolution would require congressional approval for any further attacks on the South American country.

Democrats have failed to pass several such resolutions in the months since Trump escalated his campaign against Venezuela, the AP notes.

Opponents sharply condemned the resolution, calling it a political move to attack Trump, saying he is not currently waging a military campaign, Reuters notes.

"The purpose of this resolution is to slap the president in the face. "It won't accomplish anything it claims to because it can't stop something that's not happening," said Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Yesterday, Trump said on his Truth Social network that he wants the U.S. military budget to be increased from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

The U.S. Constitution requires any president to get congressional approval before launching a sustained military operation. Senators who oppose the war powers resolution say Maduro's arrest is a law enforcement operation, not a military action. Maduro has been indicted in a US court on drug and weapons charges, but has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump's supporters believe that in his role as commander-in-chief he has the authority to initiate limited military action that he deems necessary for national security.