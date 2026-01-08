"This is an important market for us: a large German company will open a subsidiary in Bulgaria

The German waterproofing manufacturer “Bauder“ will open its 19th branch in Bulgaria, reports the German specialized electronic publication “Baustofmarkt-online.de“, quoted by BTA.

With this step, the family business, managed by the fourth generation of Bauder family members, clearly declares its commitment to Europe and continues to expand its presence there, the manufacturer reports.

“The establishment of our 19th subsidiary in Bulgaria is another important stage in our growth strategy“, says the manager Jan Bauder, quoted by the publication.

“Southeastern Europe is an important market for us. "With our newly established local company, we can now serve our customers in Bulgaria even more intensively and offer first-class consulting to our partners there," he adds. The headquarters of the new subsidiary "Bauder" EOOD is in the capital Sofia, and operations are expected to begin in January 2026.