Zelensky warns of new massive Russian attack

Ukraine is preparing for increased Russian air strikes amid a severe cold wave sweeping the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

"We have information that there could be a new massive Russian attack tonight“, Zelensky warned in his evening video address to the nation from Kiev, urging citizens to respond to air raid warnings and seek shelter.

He says Russia prioritizes winter warfare over diplomacy by striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure with ballistic missiles rather than engaging with the United States' peace efforts.

Temperatures across Ukraine are expected to drop below freezing starting tomorrow, with forecasts showing temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees in Kiev and northern regions. The cold is putting additional strain on already severely damaged power, heating and water supply systems, DPA reported.

Zelensky said the Dnipropetrovsk region had experienced its worst power outage in nearly four years of war after Russian strikes early on Monday.

He added that he had discussed with Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko the possibility of restricting the activities of schools, offices and other non-essential facilities for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the central industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, where Zelensky was born, was hit again by Russian missile attacks, officials said earlier on Monday.

Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said two ballistic missiles had hit residential buildings, causing casualties, without giving details. Media reports said several people were injured.