"Reuters: It remains unclear who will rule Venezuela

Who will rule Venezuela remains unclear after another interview by US President Donald Trump on the issue, given to Fox News, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Over the weekend, Trump rejected the idea of cooperating with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, because "she does not enjoy support and respect in her country". However, he indicated to Fox News that Machado would be in Washington next week and he would meet with her.

Trump told the television station that it would take time for the South American country, currently led by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, to reach a stage where it could hold elections.

"We have to rebuild the country. They could not hold elections," the US president said. "Right now they wouldn't even know how to hold an election."

Venezuela, a member of OPEC, is one of the world's largest oil producers. Its industry has become a focus of the Trump administration, with a senior official telling Reuters that U.S. oil sales would begin immediately with an initial shipment of approximately 30 million to 50 million barrels and would continue indefinitely.

Trump said he would meet with oil company executives at the White House today. The president said those oil companies would play a key role in rebuilding Venezuela's oil industry.

"They're going to rebuild the entire oil infrastructure. They're going to spend at least $100 billion, and the oil they have is incredible, both in quality and quantity," he said.