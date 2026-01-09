Trump announces US to launch "ground operation"

US President Donald Trump said last night, quoted by Agence France-Presse, that after the attacks on ships in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, the US will launch a "ground" operation against the cartels, without specifying where, BTA reported.

“We will launch a ground operation against the cartels. The cartels rule Mexico. It's very sad to see and watch what's happening in this country“, the US president said in an interview with “Fox News“.

On Sunday, Trump called on Mexico “to tighten up“ after months of pressure on its southern neighbor on issues related to drug trafficking and the trade balance. The US president said he had urged his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum to allow Washington to send US forces to fight drug cartels operating in Mexico - a proposal she has rejected in the past.

On Saturday, US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and the US justice system charged them with "narcoterrorism" and importing "tons of cocaine".

"The American continent belongs to the peoples of each of the countries that are part of it", Sheinbaum said in response to the removal of her Venezuelan counterpart.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, said that "injustice will not last forever" and welcomed the announcement of the release of political prisoners by the authorities, less than a week after the capture of Maduro.

“Today the truth, which has been suppressed and silenced for years, has finally come to light. Nothing will bring back the years that were stolen from us, but this day matters because it acknowledges what we already know - that injustice will not last forever, that the truth will eventually find its way”, she said in an audio message shared on social media.

On the other hand, Colombia's most wanted rebel leader, Ivan Mordisco, said yesterday that he had called a meeting of rebel leaders following the US operation in Venezuela.

“Today we face a common enemy”, Mordisco said in a video statement – leader of the “Central General Staff“, the governing body of FARC successor factions that reject the 2016 agreement with government forces. “We urgently call for a meeting of the rebel leaders of Colombia (a country that shares over 2,200 kilometers of common border with Venezuela) and of all of our America”, he added.