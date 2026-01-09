Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said he does not believe the United States would use military force to seize Greenland, Reuters reports. Meloni warned that such a move would have serious consequences for NATO.

At her traditional New Year's press conference, Meloni added that a "serious and significant" NATO presence in the Arctic region, including Greenland, is needed.

"I continue to not believe in the hypothesis that the United States would launch military action to take control of Greenland - an option that I would obviously not support," she said.

"I believe that this would not be in anyone's interest. "I don't think it would even be in the interest of the United States, to be clear," she added.

A U.S. military operation over the weekend that captured Venezuela's leader has raised concerns about U.S. intentions regarding Greenland.

The White House said on Tuesday that the United States was considering a number of options for acquiring Greenland, including through the use of military force.

Meloni, who is considered one of U.S. President Donald Trump's closest allies in Europe, said it was "clear to everyone" that any U.S. move regarding Greenland would have a significant impact on NATO, adding that this was why she did not believe Washington would act on its threats.

However, she noted that it was important for NATO to strengthen its presence in the Arctic region, adding that she understood U.S. concerns about the need to prevent "excessive interference from other participants, who could even be hostile".