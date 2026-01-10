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Nearly 220 people have died in the protests in Tehran (VIDEO)

Nearly 220 people have died in the protests in Tehran (VIDEO)

What is happening is a direct challenge to Trump

Jan 10, 2026 11:36 286

Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

At least 217 people have died in 6 Tehran hospitals after shooting at protesters in the center of the Iranian capital, reports the American magazine Time.

If the number of victims is confirmed, this will be a signal of expected repression against the background of a complete shutdown of the Internet and telephones in the country.

In addition, the article calls the event a direct challenge to US President Donald Trump, who promised to “pay the regime with hell“ if the protesters are killed.

Earlier, the head of the Iranian judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, promised to punish those involved in the unrest in the country.