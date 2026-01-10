The exiled son of Iran's ousted Shah, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, called on citizens to take over cities by force. His video message was posted on the social media platform X.

“Our goal is no longer just to take to the streets. The goal is to prepare to take over and hold the city centers,“ Pahlavi said.

He also called on Iranians, including workers in key sectors of the economy, to join a national strike.

Time magazine earlier reported that at least 217 people were killed in shootings targeting protesters in central Tehran.